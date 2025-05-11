ABERGAVENNY Town completed their league campaign on Friday night with a 3-0 victory over relegated Treharris Athletic, after other results and a Newport Corinthians’ points deduction had secured the Pennies’ Ardal South East status, reports STUART TOWNSEND.
Hopes were initially high last July under the leadership of new manager Rhys Llewellyn, following relegation from JD Cymru South, as the Pennies began their campaign with a six-match unbeaten run.
But a nine-match winless run in the middle of the campaign saw them slip down the table, before eight points from their five matches prior to the last game secured their tier three status.
The hosts broke the deadlock after four minutes when Jordan Coles converted a Harrison Reynolds cross from close-range.
Abergavenny then doubled their lead seven minutes after the break courtesy of Jack Evans' low shot on the turn from the edge of the box.
And the scoring was completed with 10 minutes remaining when substitute Rudi Griffiths converted a Reynolds pullback from the byline, leaving them 12th.
Meanwhile, Goytre secured a back-to-back 2-1 home win and a 1-1 away draw with Ardal South East high-flyers Chepstow Town to keep their own play-off hopes alive heading into the final week.
Five points behind the Jockeys – who finished their league programme with Saturday's draw to go second – the fourth-placed Penperlleni side must win their last two games to overhaul them and Caldicot, starting in midweek against Abercarn, followed by Tredegar away on Saturday (May 17).
Chepstow's Josh Parsons had a chance to open the scoring in the midweek Plough Road clash on 22 minutes when he fired low across goal, before Adam Wakley was picked out in space, only for his shot to be deflected for a corner.
But the hosts broke the deadlock after 31 minutes when Lewis Green ran on to a through ball from Thomas Meechan and fired past keeper Matthew Swann from the edge of the penalty area.
And Goytre doubled their advantage within four minutes when defender Daniel Paul headed home a Connor Handford corner at the far post.
Chepstow nearly hit back moments after the restart when Parsons ran on to a through ball but saw his effort saved.
Green then narrowly volleyed over from an Alfie Young cross on the right on 37 minutes, before Chepstow went close at the other end when Fin Maguire-Hamblett fired wide from the edge of the box following a swift break.
Parsons also went close with a low shot, but Goytre nearly added a third goal in first-half stoppage-time when Green's drive from the edge of the box was turned over the bar by Matthew Swann.
Chepstow should have halved the deficit five minutes after the interval though when substitute Mallaachi Graham pounced on a defensive mistake but fired wide.
Goytre's Daniel Barnard then headed over from a 58th-minute corner before a close-range effort from Wakley was blocked on the hosts' line by Paul following a free-kick.
Sonny Lewis next struck a low 73rd-minute effort straight at Goytre keeper Joe Massaro, before Wakley converted Christian O'Donnell's low cross on the left side of the penalty area from close-range with 10 minutes remaining to make it 2-1.
But the hosts held on to peg three points back on their rivals, before the two met again four days later at Larkfield Park.
Victory for the Jockeys would have sealed second, but it ended 1-1, Barnard giving Goytre the lead on the stroke of half-time before Lewis hit back with a 77th-minute equaliser.