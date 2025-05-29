IT was a champagne moment for Abergavenny Town FC’s Development boys as they secured the FAW South East League title last night (Wednesday, May 28) with two late goals in a final fixture 2-0 win at Chepstow Town.

Abergavenny Town's 2nds secured the FAW South East reserves title with a 2-0 win at Chepstow last night (Abergavenny Town FC)

The Pennies hadn’t topped the table in the final run in, and needed to win their last match to leapfrog Newport Corinthians to top spot, after Corries won 5-1 the previous night at home to Abercarn to overhaul long-time table toppers Cwmbran Celtic.

Curtis Methven was on target for Abergavenny Town 2nds at Goytre and Croesyceiliog. (Abergavenny Town FC)

And time was running out with just eight minutes left when Curtis Methven broke the deadlock after being set up by substitute Keane Flage-Donovan.

And three minutes later, the scorer returned the compliment for the super sub to fire the second, with the final whistle minutes later sparking scenes of wild celebration.