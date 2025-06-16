USK CC's stay at the top of South Wales Premier One proved brief as they fell to an eight-wicket loss at Pontarddulais on Saturday.
Opener Hugo Caldicott's dismissal lbw without scoring second ball hinted at the struggle to come, with new man Ollie Rayner also soon back in the pavilion, caught for two (8-2).
Glamorgan's Billy Root – brother of England star Joe – managed to get the scoreboard ticking putting on 33 with opener Matthew Williams before the latter holed out for 14 (41-3).
Harawal Ahmed Wassam added nine with Root before falling to another catch (66-4), shortly followed by the latter holing out for a well-made 40 off 53 balls (86-5).
Former Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar looked in good nick, but a succession of partners went for twos, ones and a duck.
And although he struck 57 off 59 balls before holing out last wicket, Usk could only post 143 all out after 34.5 overs.
Ben Jones had instant success in reply, dismissing the Pont opener for two and his replacement for a golden duck to leave the hosts on 5-2.
But Pont skipper Matthew Fisher with an unbeaten 70 off 72 balls and Carl Roberts with 46 not out eased the hosts home to 146-2 in 31 overs.
Usk 2nds won a South East Wales 3 table-top nailbiter by seven runs at home to Llandaff 2nds though, leapfrogging them to pole position.
Skipper Dougie Spencer hit a patient 59, backed by Joe Peacock with an unbeaten 31, Pat Rodden 21 and Paul Murphy 18 not out as Usk reached 187-7 in 45 overs.
Usk then had the city side rocking at 37-5, before the visitors recovered to reach 150-6.
Two wickets in five balls for Neil Perrett and Oliver Hall then swung the momentum back Usk's way (150-8).
But it wasn't over yet, Llandaff closing within 10 of the target with two wickets and four overs left before Peacock knocked over the stumps for the ninth wicket (177-9).
Three balls off the next over inched Llandaff closer, but Hall then clutched a catch off a Rodden delivery to secure a home win, with the visitors 180 all out.
Hall returned figures of 4-38, Rodden 3-36, Perrett 2-17 and Peacock 1-6.
The 3rds were well beaten by nine wickets however away to Brecon 2nds, all out for 120 in 38.2 overs before the hosts raced to 123-1 in 24.3 overs.
Ceri Wynne with 29 and Gethin Thomas 23 scored some runs, while Wynne took the sole wicket.
But Llanarth 1sts won a cracker at home to Radyr 3rds, holding off the visitors’ run charge by 12 runs.
Will Heath agonisingly missed his ton bowled for 96, with good support from skipper Sam Michell 40, Tommy Yeomans 23 not out and Dan Moseley 22, as the hosts racked up 246-7 in 45 overs.
Four early wickets then rocked Radyr (17-4) before a 157-run fifth wicket stand put them back in the game.
But tight bowling kept the hosts in the driving seat, limiting them to 234-9, with Dennis Heath taking 4-44 and Tom Stentiford and Michell two apiece.
The 2nds had things easier winning by 107 runs away to Abercarn 2nds, reaching 205-9 off 40 overs before dismissing them for 98.
Joseph Norris scored 50, Colin Morgan 35, Chris Page 25 and Anthony Norris 21, while seven bowlers shared the wickets.
Llanarth 2nds play Malpas 2nds away on Friday night (June 20) in the Macey Bowl.
Fixtures this Saturday (June 21) include – Usk 1sts v St Fagans 1sts, Brecon 1sts v Usk 2nds, Usk 3rds v Newport 4ths, Tondu 2nds v Llanarth 1sts, Llanarth 2nds v Blaina 2nds.
Usk Women also host Chepstow and Malpas on Sunday (June 22).
