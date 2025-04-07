CRICKETERS are oiling their bats and limbering up their bowling arms ahead of the new season, and hoping the sunshine stays.
Newly-promoted Abergavenny CC 1st XI will be playing in the top tier of the South Wales Premier One League this summer, with warm ups at home to Radyr (Sat, April 12), Penarth (Sat, April 19) and Plymstock (Sat, April 26) before the league action starts away to derby rivals Usk 1st XI (Sat, May 3).
Usk finished third in South Wales Premier One last season, ahead of the likes of Cardiff CC and Swansea CC, and will be looking to push on again.
First up for them this Saturday (April 12) is a 1st XI friendly at home to Malpas, followed on the Sunday by the Friendly XI hosting Miskin Manor.
Saturday, April 26, then sees the 1st XI travel over the border to just the other side of Ross to face last year's Village Knock Out quarter-finalists Aston Ingham, while the Friendly XI host Bridgend Town CC.
The Midweek XI then host Newport Royals on Thursday, May 1, in a Newport Big Smash clash, before the 1st XI host Aber in the league.
Glangrwyney CC host Porth this Sunday (April 13) in a warm-up at The Camp, followed by home friendlies with Newbridge CC (Sat, April 19), Blaina (Sun, April 20) and Pencoed (Sun, April 27), with their SEW 8 league opener at home to South Wales Sri Lankans on Saturday, May 3.
Llanarth 1st XI face Abergavenny 2nds away in their SEW 5 opener on May 3, while the latter’s 3rds host Pontymister & Crosskeys 2nds in SEW 10 the same day, and the 4ths travel to face Monmouth 2nds in SEW 12.
Other league openers that day include Usk 2nds away to Creigiau 1sts in SEW 3, and Usk 3rds away to Ebbw Vale 2nds in SEW 9.