THE only way was up for runners at the start of the seven-mile Kymin Dash today (Sunday, April 6) – straight up the iconic hill overlooking Monmouth.
The first man to the top of the Kymin wins the King of the Hill crown (Beacon)
So it was a relief for all to reach the top at the Roundhouse, with a descent through fields and woods back to the River Wye and then home along the trail and road via Hadnock.
The Beacon captured everyone coming over the top in the Spirit of Monmouth RC-organised race, with both King and Queen of the Hill going on to take the overall men's and women's titles at the Monmouth School Sports Centre finish.
The Queen of the Hill passes the Round House (Beacon)