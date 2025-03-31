EXACTLY 100 runners took on the epic Llanbedr to Blaenavon fell race on Saturday, taking in three Black Mountains peaks over a testing 15.8 mile course.
Starting at Llanbedr village hall and finishing at Blaenavon RFC via the Crug Mawr, Sugar Loaf and Blorenge summits, the field set off at noon with 4,500ft of ascent ahead of them on rugged mountain terrain.
Ace fell runner Wyndham Turner of Black Mountains club Mynydd Du showed the way home again, storming in just over seven minutes clear in 2 hours 16 minutes 40 seconds.
Wilf Evans of Cardiff Runners was second, 1.37 ahead of Builth's Ed Gwynne-Harris who had a 3.46 cushion back to Iestyn Evans of Neath Harriers.
Axe Valley over-50 duo Tim Lenton and Patrick Devine-Wright were next in 2.31.58 and 2.32.25, the latter just pipping MD's Tom Turner by five seconds, who was first over-40 home in seventh.
Tony James was eighth in 2.34.15 just over a minute ahead of Ake Fagereng of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr De Cymru, with Ed Bailey rounding out the top 10, 15 seconds further back, pipping MD's Ed Bailey by four seconds.
Fastest woman was Winchester's Jo Meek in 2.36.02 in 12th, followed by MDC's Katie Ironside in 2.40.01 in 18th and MD's Rhian Probert in 2.48.58 in 26th.
Mynydd Du were well represented, with other finishers including Tom Mollekin in 13th in 2.37.06, Joe Rumer in 14th in 2.37.18, Ian Whistance in 17th in 2.39.55, Matthew Farrer in 28th in 2.51.09, James Scott in 29th in 2.54.28 and Emma McWilliams in 32nd in 2.56.38.
MDC's Simon Darke was fastest over-60 man in 3.02.41, while MD's Hilary Keogh took the women's equivalent class in 3.16.56.
Ninety eight runners finished the race which was run in beautiful Spring sunshine with a sharp wind, and was the first in the 2025 Welsh Fell Running Association South Wales series.
Race organiser Ruth Pickvance posted: "Grand day, no rain, no sleet, no snow! Superb running and a fantastic finish for 98 of you. Huge well done to everyone...
"What I love most are all the stories of everyone’s race. The personal challenges carried in the wave of the race....
"The runner who took his wife’s place the night before (after several beers) and actually finished despite his prediction; the man who came back with ‘unfinished business’ after falling very badly and being hospitalised last year.
"The chasing of the sub 3-hours to success; the chasing of sub 2.30 (sorry you’re back again next year, you know who you are!); the Port Talbot chaps bringing me memories of my Swansea Harriers days; navigating the streets of Blaenavon yet again unpicking the race finish.
"The lost phone finding its way home; the Blorenge final climb becoming Wales’ biggest psychological and physical challenge for a day; the Baltic temperature on the finish line...
"Back next year. But in the meantime, if you fancy something shorter (and suitable for beginners to the sport, so bring your friends) but just as much fun, we’ve got the Cwmyoy Horseshoe on Saturday, April 26.
"Long live running in the hills. Biggest of thanks to Crickhowell Volunteer Bureau; Mike Carter; Harri Like; Fabian4. Couldn’t have done it without you folk."