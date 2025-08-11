MONKSWOOD 1sts downed the colours of runaway SEW 4 leaders Ponthir with a convincing 71-run home win on Saturday.
An opening stand of 128 set the village hosts on their way, Mark Jones scoring 51 before holing out, with fellow opener Matthew Malson going on to score 65, including two sixes and nine fours.
The top order all contributed to a formidable total of 269-9 off 40 overs, skipper Mike Jones making 23, Jon Webb 34 and Mike Watkins 18, with Adam Malson finishing 20 not out.
Ponthir reached 156-3 in reply, but the hosts’ bowlers then cleaned them out, taking seven more wickets for just 42 runs to go fourth, with Ponthir all out for 198 after 36 overs.
Mike Jones and Jon Wenn took three wickets each, backed by one apiece for Malson and Gavin Davies and two run outs.
Llanarth 1sts won by a thumping nine wickets at home to Bridgend Town 2nds, skipper Ollie Mann firing an unbeaten 61, fellow opener Will Heath 48 in 94-run opening partnership, and Sam Michell 31 not out as they successfully chased down 153 all out in 41 overs reaching 154-1 in 23 overs.
Heath, Dennis Heath and Harrison Griffiths did the damage with the ball, taking three wickets apiece, with the win leaving the hosts fifth in SEW 5.
The 2nds lost by 62 runs away to Ponthir 2nds though, restricted to 205-7 off 40 overs chasing 267-7.
Jamie George and Colin Isaacs took wicket braces and Dave Myatt top-scored with 52, backed by Anthony Norris 30, Page 28 and Tom Bevan 20 not out.
Glangrwyney 1sts also suffered a disappointing 59-run loss at SEW 8 basement side Abertillery Town 1sts.
The hosts reached 232-8 off their 40 overs, but Glan were then all out for 173 in the 31st over, leaving them fourth.
