USK stormed to the South Wales Macey Shield with a thumping eight-wicket win over Penarth at Miskin Manor last week, Harawal Ahmed Wassam blasting an incredible 89 off 35 balls.
And now they'll be hoping to add more silverware in the Senior Welsh Open Knock-Out Cup after making the national semi-finals on Sunday with a 41-run home win over Neath.
Having won the Gwent Macey limited over final with another eight-wicket win over Newport, Usk's bowlers restricted Penarth to 154-6 off 17 overs.
It seemed a decent enough score, but Wassam's whirlwind blast put Usk in the boxseat, backed by Ollie Rayner with 31 and Hugo Caldicott an unbeaten 24 as they reached 155-2 with 2.1 overs to spare.
On Sunday, half centuries from skipper Elliot Doyle and Tamoor Zafar and 49 and three wickets from opener Wassam propelled Usk into the Senior Welsh Cup semis.
Wassam shared a 49-run opening stand with Hugo Caldicott (22) and a 50-run second-wicket stand with Doyle in a solid start, before the latter added another 55 with former Qatar skipper Zafar (155-3).
Zafar then saw them to 213-5 with Matthew Williams adding 21 as Usk reached 235-7 off 40 overs.
Neath looked done and dusted at 96-6 in reply, but added another 98 before succumbing, all out for 194 in the final over to set up an Usk semi-final with North Walians Colwyn Bay, 156-run winners over Ammanford.
Wassam took 3-33-8, Williams 2-22-7, Ben Jones 2-57-8 and Ryan Price 2-41-6.
Fifth had beaten fourth 24 hours earlier in South Wales Premier One as Usk pipped visitors Bridgend Town by three wickets.
Jones and Wassam struck early to leave Town 10-2, but they fought back to reach 169-4 through knocks of 39 and 82, only for Usk to then take the last six wickets for just 30 more runs, Bridgend all out on the final ball of the 50 overs for 199.
Ben Jones, Ollie Rayner and Zafar took two wickets each, backed by Wassam's solo strike and three run outs.
Zafar at No 5 then starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 88 balls including a 59-run stand with opener Caldicott, who scored a patient 44 before departing lbw (119-4).
The game was still in the balance at 177-7, but Zafar and Ryan Jones with 11 guided Usk to 200 without further loss.
The 2nds kept the pressure on South East Wales 3 leaders Llandaff 2nds with a four-wicket win away to Barry Athletic.
Sam Rodden, Jamie Jones and Jasper Linley-Adams took wicket braces as Barry were restricted to 192-8 off 45 overs.
And despite losing both openers for a duck and one, Usk skipper Sidharth Ramesh put them on course for victory with 87, with Daniel Cordell firing 32 not out to see them over the line after 20 from Rodden.
But the 3rds were beaten by eight wickets at home by SEW 9 leaders Radyr 4ths, all out for 145 in the final over before the visitors reached 146-2 with nine overs to spare.
Usk host Newport Tigers in the Big Smash League on Thursday night (August 7).
Fixtures this Saturday (August 9) include – Swansea 1sts v Usk 1sts, Usk 2nds v Miskin Manor 2nds, Ponthir 2nds v Usk 3rds.
