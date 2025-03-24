Abergavenny Bowls Club began 2025 with a pre-season social Coffee Morning last Saturday.
This enabled members to see the work that has been ongoing for the past eight weeks to improve pathways round the green and replace the winter storm damaged perimeter hedge.
These improvements have been carried out by a team of club members led by David Hill.
This work has been financed from existing club funds along with a generous donation, for which the club are very grateful, from local company Robert Price, who have supplied all the materials.
This season the men’s teams will be playing in the MBA, GBL and EMBA leagues on Saturdays and the ladies will play Tuesday afternoon in South Wales and Mon ladies league. A mixed team will also compete on Friday afternoon in the South Wales Mixed League.
On Sunday, the day after the Coffee Morning, Blaenau Gwent Indoor Bowls Club held their finals day for the 2024/5 winter season.
Abergavenny had two of their members involved in these finals.
Sue Williams had won through to the final of the Ladies Championship where she met Julia Williams. Unfortunately, although closely contested for twenty-one ends, Sue Williams was eventually defeated by 21 shots to 15.
Bryant Chivers, however, had more luck playing in the Over 60’s Pairs Final with his playing partner Brian Hughes. They recovered from an early nine shot deficit to score six shots on the final end for victory by 24 shots to 15.
It is hoped, weather permitting, to open the Abergavenny green for pre-season practice on Monday April 14. This will be followed by the Opening Day ceremony and game on Saturday, April 19 at 1pm.
Anyone who is interested in playing the game of bowls would be welcome at the club. To this end Abergavenny will be hosting two Taster Sessions. These will be held on Friday May 2 at 6pm and the following Friday, May 9 at 6pm.
If anyone is unable to attend these events but is interested in joining the club, please contact Chairperson Clare Morgan on 07770 8383419 or secretary Jenni McGregor on 07917 898691 for more details about club membership.