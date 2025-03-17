THERE was no champagne moment at Cheltenham for 2008 Gold Cup-winning jockey Sam Thomas, as the Abergavenny-raised trainer's two hopes failed to fire at the festival.
But there was joy for Chepstow Clerk of the Course Dai Jones, who watched jockey son Ben Jones ride Welsh-based Haiti Couleurs to day one glory in the £98,000 3m 6f Princess Royal National Hunt Novices' Chase – the young rider's first festival triumph.
Hopes were high the same day that Thomas’ Katate Dori could challenge in the Ultima Handicap Chase after runaway victory in February’s £147,000 Ladbrokes Trophy at Kempton.
But starting the 3m 1f race in the 24-strong field at a well fancied 7-1, the seven-year-old under jockey Dylan Johnston was pulled up two from home after falling away – one of 12 horses to fail to finish.
Thomas' 2021 Welsh Grand National winner Iwilldoit suffered the same fate next day, pulled up five from home in the 3m 5f Glenfarclas X-Country Chase after the 12-year-old 22-1 shot made a bad mistake at the water jump.
But the Jones clan were on Cloud Nine, Ben riding Pembrokeshire trainer Rebecca Curtis’ eight-year-old 7/2 joint favourite Haiti Couleurs to a 4 1/2L win over Joe Tizzard's Rock My Way.
Fellow Welsh jockey Lorcan Williams also stormed to victory in a dramatic opening day Champion Hurdle, on Somerset-trained 25-1 shot Golden Ace.
Red hot 11/10 Nicky Henderson favourite Constitution Hill fell at the third before Willy Mullins' defending champion State Man tumbled at the last with victory begging.
And Golden Ace charged through to win the £440,000 feature race by 9L from rank outsiders Burdett Road (66-1) and Winter Fog (150-1).
Meanwhile, Pandy trainer David Evans has enjoyed two wins on the flat this month with 16/5 shot Supreme King under Ryan Rossa taking the £12,000 Women In Racing Handicap at Kempton and 5/2 fancy Lady Wingalong the £7,000 Fillies' Handicap by a head at Wolverhampton.