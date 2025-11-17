SAM Thomas had to settle for second and a £34,000 pay day in the £160,000 Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday, as 100/30 favourite Vincenzo was headed by Dan and Harry Skelton's 6/1 shot Panic Attack.
Cheltenham’s richest handicap over 2m 4f had a distinctly open feel even before Friday night’s withdrawal of ante-post favourite Jagwar, as Storm Claudia left its mark on the Cotswolds.
That assessment came to fruition as barely half a length separated five fancied runners on the turn for home.
Last season's winner Il Ridoto, Abergavenny-raised Thomas's Vincenzo, the enigmatic Bad and Conyers Hill, bidding to end Ireland’s miserable recent record in this race, all took aim at victory in Saturday’s highlight.
But in a battle of courage it was the mare who triumphed, bursting into the lead with a tidy jump at the last to head Vincenzo ridden by Dylan johnston, before galloping to the line for a 4L win.
Testing conditions added to the challenge of Cheltenham’s notoriously stamina-sapping climb to the line, with Hoe Joly Smoke picking up the pieces to complete a first and third for the Skeltons.
It was a rare defeat this term for Gold Cup winning jockey-turned-trainer Thomas, having had four winners from seven runners before this, but who will target Cheltenham’s £125,000 December Gold Cup with Vincenzo.
Earlier in the week, stablemate Steel Ally stormed to a 5L win at Carlisle under Johnston in the £50,000 Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Graduation Chase over 1m 7f, Thomas' 8/11 favourite taking the £26,388 first prize.
And after Saturday's Gold Cup epic, Thomas was back in the winning enclosure on Sunday at Fontwell, when 11/2 shot Just Over Land came from the back two out to take the BetGoodwin Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase by 2 3/4L under amateur rider Harvey Barfoot-Saunt, landing the £4,880 first prize.
Meanwhile, Monmouthshire trainer Grace Harris is on her way to a PB over the jumps after a best ever flat season.
Shirenewton-based Harris, daughter of fellow trainer Ron, saddled 13 flat winners in 2023 and 15 last term.
And with 17 on the board for 2025 and record prize-money, Harris has also had six winners over jumps this season and looks poised to better the seven achieved in 2021-22.
The latest of those came at Lingfield last week when The Big Reveal lined up in a 2m 7½f handicap chase.
Owned by Foxhills Racing Limited, The Big Reveal had been off since February and had not won a race, but was able to rectify that in the hands of Joe Anderson, the yard’s go-to rider for jump racing.
The 4-1 chance was always in touch with the leaders, but pressed on during the second circuit and was pushed along by Anderson to lead three out .
And although the jockey lost an iron after the last, he was able to kick on and seal a 3L victory.
Things could have been even better as Harris’ Inion Tiogair finished second on the Lingfield card.
Meanwhile, a stack of horses are entered for Chepstow’s seven-race card on Friday (November 21), including from the powerful yards of Paul Nicholls, Nicky Henderson, Dan Skelton and Olly Murphy.
Children aged 17 and under go free if accompanied by an adult.
