Get ready for a dazzling celebration of love, identity, and community as Abergavenny Pride returns to The Castle this weekend. With vibrant performances, joyful parades, and a powerful message of inclusion, this year’s event promises to be the most memorable yet. Everyone is invited to join the celebration.
This Saturday, 28th June 2025, Abergavenny Pride marks its 5th anniversary with a vibrant celebration at The Castle. Since its launch in 2021, the event has grown into a beloved day of joy, community, and inclusion for LGBTQ+ people all across the region.
The newly released event booklet outlines a packed programme full of colourful parades, live music, drag performances, and family-friendly activities. The day begins at 11am with a lively parade winding through the town centre before arriving at The Castle grounds for the main festivities.
Local bands and DJs will provide entertainment throughout the day, alongside spoken word poetry and community stalls featuring local crafts, charities, and support organisations. Food and drink vendors offer a variety of choices, including vegan and gluten-free options.
Abergavenny Pride is more than just a festival — it’s a platform promoting equality, respect, and visibility. Over the past five years, it has raised awareness of LGBTQ+ issues while celebrating diversity within the local community.
Organisers have worked hard to make this year’s event the biggest and most inclusive yet, with improved accessibility features and safety measures to ensure everyone can join the celebration.
The booklet encourages attendees to embrace pride’s message of love and acceptance. Whether you identify as LGBTQ+ or are an ally, everyone is welcome to join the festivities and show support.
So, mark your calendar for 28th June and head to The Castle to enjoy a day of colour, connection, and celebration at Abergavenny Pride’s 5th anniversary.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.