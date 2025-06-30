THE gardens in Abergavenny’s Library Square were attacked by vandals on Friday night.
Countless shrubs were torn and damaged just as the Library Square Community Gardens group was preparing for the Wales in Bloom It’s Your Neighbourhood competition.
A spokesperson for the Library Square Community Gardens group told the Chronicle, “Last Friday, two members of our group were returning from town around 7.45 pm. As they passed the raised flower bed opposite the old library, they noticed several large branches lying across the other plants.
“On closer inspection, they realised that someone had completely destroyed shrubs in a three-foot wide swathe across the back of the bed and had left all this destruction piled on top of what was left.
“It took them over 30 minutes to haul the debris off the remaining plants onto the pavement.”
The Library Gardens spokesperson added, "We are appalled that someone could be so destructive, especially after so much hard work has been carried out over the past few years to create a pleasant environment for all to enjoy. In addition, it is galling that this has come at this time when we are preparing for our best-ever entry in Wales in Bloom It’s Your Neighbourhood competition."
Councillor for the Grofield Ward, Laura Wright, told the Chronicle, "I'd like to thank the volunteers at Library Square Community Gardens for bringing this to my attention so quickly and for taking the time to show me what has happened. I'm absolutely disgusted by this mindless destruction that has undermined their hard work and dedication.
“The Gardens are a lovely community asset that has been recognised by the RHS community awards and whoever did this should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves. If anyone thinks that they might have seen the culprits on Friday evening, between 5:30-7:30pm, then please report this to the police via 101 or email me at [email protected] "
