POLICE need help finding a 32-year-old man named Jack Smith who was reported missing from Bromsgrove.
Jack is described as white, of slim build and with a shaved head. He has tattoos on both hands, legs, body, feet and three dots on the corner of his eye. His nose is pierced, and he has a hoop in both ears.
Jack was most recently seen captured on CCTV in Hereford town centre on Sunday June 22 wearing black, baggy shorts, a black T-shirt, a black bucket hat and white shoes.
Officers are concerned for his welfare and ask if anyone has seen him or know where he could be to call 01527 583760, quoting reference number 294_i
