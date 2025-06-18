ESTERO lounge in Monmouth is participating in a hike up Pen y Fan to raise money for the mental health charity Mind UK.
Every year in June the Lounges company host an event which is called LoungeAid where each Lounge across the UK picks a charity to raise money for.
Due to working in hospitality, the team feel they are ready to participate in a hike due it being a physical job, however this is the first hike they are participating in for LoungeAid however they have worked with LoungeAid for years.
“We chose to support Mind Monmouthshire as it is a charity that is very close to home for the team and is such a huge part of the communities lives every day,” said a spokesperson at Estero Lounge.
The team at Estero hope to deliver a message for the community to never suffer in silence.
Mind Monmouthshire is a very small charity which doesn’t have a lot of funding so being able to assist with getting people the support they need is their focus.
The community at Estero Lounge picked a mountain as being out in nature is good for their mental health and it’s a real challenge which people with mental health must tackle every day.
The community have shared personal experiences within their team with either personal struggles or family.
The charity has supported them with these struggles, so they feel it’s their time to give some support back.
LoungeAid is an annual fundraising initiative where the teams across the Lounges restaurants aim to reach the highest fundraising target they can.
Across the chain of restaurants people have participated in cycling marathons, skydives open mic nights and many more.
Mind UK is a mental health charity and they are there to ensure no one has to face a mental health problem alone.
