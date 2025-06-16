Three pupils from the local comprehensive school have joined the cast of a play being put on by a Monmouth theatre group and hope it will be a stepping stone to future acting opportunities.
Despite exam pressures, the trio have been rehearsing diligently to take part in the three performances of ‘The Entertainer’ by John Osborne, to be staged by Off Centre Theatre later this month at the Savoy Theatre in the town.
Holly Ayling, a year 13 pupil, Hamish Sperring, in year 10 and Iwan Beard have key roles in the play which also features dancers and a band.
“I am thrilled to be taking on a serious and complex role”, Holly said. “I am preparing to go to drama school and find my own way in the world.”
Hamish, who is 15, said: “I have been acting for four years now featuring in a number of shows but this is my first adult production - an eye-opening experience, not only for acting but for future skills the benefit is immeasurable”.
Iwan plays young lawyer in the production and has been acting since he left primary school, primarily in youth productions and school shows, but also in the town pantomime. “I only joined the cast late, but I’m glad to now be a part of the show”, he said.
The trio have been together before, when they were in Shrek, the Musical, also at the Savoy.
The production, which runs on June 19-21 has already made the headlines for the way it has incorporated the original musical score, which was retrieved from a hardly-known archive in America. Tickets are still available from the theatre and can be booked at https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk/
