During the meeting which Peter attended in addition to MS Laura-Anne-Jones and representatives of Raglan Community Council, the cabinet secretary was shown the dangerous junction, and listened to concerns from attendees.
The site visit was followed by a more formal meeting in Raglan, where a fuller discussion was held on the issues faced each day by residents and road users.
Mr Fox has consistently raised the issue of the A40 at Raglan with the Welsh Government and urgently highlighted the need for action at the accident hotspot, following a fatal incident in the vicinity last week.
Local MS for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has said: “I am very happy to see the Cabinet Secretary here in my constituency, to listen to our concerns and to see the problem first hand.”
“There is only so much that a letter or speech in Cardiff Bay can do to raise awareness. Getting the fuller picture can only be done via a proper conversation and ideally seeing something in person.”
“We all know how dangerous this junction can be, and something must happen soon. We keep hearing of near misses, and unfortunately, accident statistics are going to continue increasing unless something is done.”
“There are some quick wins that can be achieved as a stop gap before a permanent solution is implemented, and I pressed the need for these to be instigated as soon as possible.”
“I explained to the Cabinet Secretary that we understand that SWTRA have their own rules and regulations they need to follow before acting, but I pressed hard that something must happen to improve the situation here.”
“I will not stop working and fighting to get the improvements that Raglan needs.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.