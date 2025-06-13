SOUTH East Wales Senedd member Laura Anne Jones says a meeting with Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Transport Ken Skates and his officials regarding the A40 near Raglan was “really useful and productive”.
Ms Jones, who has campaigned for greater safety at the junctions, secured the commitment from Mr Skates to visit the area to hear residents’ and local political representatives concerns.
She joined Raglan Community Council and others in writing to Mr Skates again recently, following a series of bad collisions on the stretch, one of which sadly resulting in a fatality.
Following the meeting, Ms Jones says that there are some “quick wins” that will be implemented over the next year, until a more permanent solution for the stretch can be achieved.
“We had a really useful and productive meeting today with Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates MS and his officials, regarding the unsafe junctions on the A40 in Raglan and the stretch of road in general.
“It seems we can achieve some improvements over the next year - “quick wins” - that will, until a more permanent solution of found, be of some comfort to the Raglan and surrounding areas community.
“I made clear that it was important for the Cabinet Secretary to not only meet me but the strong team of people – cross-political party, all levels of Government for Raglan/Monmouthshire – as we are all united in our concern about this dangerous stretch of road and its junctions, and agree of the absolute need for a proper solution to its problems.
“From Raglan roundabout to the dual carriageway will now be made 50mph permanently, and we will now see Go Safe enforcing that speed too. This will be done over the next few months.
“As for new signage and potential changes to help prevent accidents/lower speed, this after independent reviews have been done to ensure the safety of any changes, will be done within the year. This is progress.
“There was also positive discussions on perhaps a new direction to take on achieving the more permanent big solution that we all jointly want to see achieved, as well as the “quick wins” I’ve outlined above.
“So we will continue to do all we can together, cross-Party in Monmouthshire for the best outcome possible for the Raglan A40, to hopefully prevent further accidents and loss of life.
“A huge thanks to Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates for meeting us today and to all those that attended – Peter Fox MS , the representative of Catherine Fookes MP, Cllr Richard John, Cllr Penny Jones, Cllr Jayne McKenna, Monmouthshire County Council Cabinet member Cllr Catrin Maby, Mitchel Troy Community Council, MCC Active Travel and Welsh Government officials and a big thanks to Raglan Community Councillors Cllr Nick Ramsay and Clerk Adrian for hosting the meeting.”
A Monmouthshire Council spokesperson said they were thankful for having the chance to meet the transport scecretary.
A statement said that while they were pleased to see their request of the 50mph on this stretch of road introduced, they believe implementing additional short-term measures could further support safety.
However, while average speeds have been reduced, compliance is not universal, and the South Wales Trunk Roads Agency has agreed to look at additional measures in the short term.
Monmouthshire County Council has said they will continue to explore what measures within their control can also be implemented.
They remain committed to working with the Welsh Government and other partners to continue to progress these interventions whilst longer term solutions are explored and in advance of any major works.
And they welcome the opportunity to continue to work with the Welsh Government and SWTRA to review the outcomes of the safety report so we can mitigate any unintended consequences of their proposals on Raglan village centre and the local community.
