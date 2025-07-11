LUCKY winners in Wales have won a combined prize total of £1,685,000 in the latest Premium Bonds prize draw.
New research from QR Code generator website QRFY analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) after the winners of the July Premium Bonds prize draw were announced. 126 winners in Wales were announced with four lucky people scooping up a big win of £100,000.
As well as the six-figure prize, six people in Wales won £50,000, 12 people won £25,000, and 33 people won £10,000. Of the 126 winners from Wales, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £41,424.
Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator said: “Hundreds of millions of pounds are distributed to Premium Bonds winners across the UK. With a huge variety in prize winnings, it's expected that there will be a natural curiosity across the UK on how 'lucky' their area really is. Despite recent cuts to the prize rate, they remain government-backed and tax-free, ensuring that the amount you win is the amount you get, and can make the top amounts even more life-changing, especially with the odds of winning big being so small.”
Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away. To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.
You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app. You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.
You can check your account via the NS&I website.
