A positive step forward has been taken as the community bids to purchase Baker Street Cinema, with the committee spearheading the move saying they will soon be able to start selling shares.

The Abergavenny Community Cinema Campaign (CBS) has had an application approved for it to become a Community Benefits Society.

A CBS is a type of organisation that needs to operate for the benefit of a specific community. Its profits must be reinvested for community benefit.

In a social media statement the group confirmed the news.

“Last night our application to register as a Community Benefits Society was accepted,” they said.

“As soon as we have completed our business plan and shares offer information, we can start selling shares and hopefully keep our lovely cinema.”