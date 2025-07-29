The officers had previously warned the public to not approach the 41-year-old if they saw him in public after he went missing on July 11 when he was last seen in Abergavenny town Centre.
Local man, missing for weeks, found safe by Gwent Police
Jamie Morgan, 41, reported missing in July has been found safe, Gwent Police confirm. Public was advised not to approach him during his disappearance.
By Grace Price | Reporter |
Tuesday 29th July 2025 3:58 pm
