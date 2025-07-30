BISHOP if Monmouth Cherry Vann has been elected the first ever woman Archbishop of Wales by the Church in Wales Electoral College.
She succeeds Bishop Andrew John who retired in July after three and a half years as the leader of the CiW and will be its 15th archbishop.
Archbishop Vann was elected yesterday having secured a two-thirds majority vote from members of the Electoral College on the second day of its meeting at the St Pierre Church and Hotel in Chepstow.
The election was confirmed by the other diocesan bishops and announced by the Senior Bishop, Bishop Gregory Cameron of St Asaph.
Archbishop Cherry will be enthroned at Newport Cathedral in due course, and as Archbishop she will continue to serve as Bishop of Monmouth.
Originally from Leicestershire, Archbishop Vann was consecrated as Bishop of Monmouth in 2020.
She was ordained as a deacon in 1989, and was then among the first women to be ordained as a priest in the Church of England in 1994.
She then served as Archdeacon of Rochdale, in the Diocese of Manchester, for 11 years.
Archbishop Vann said after being elected: “The first thing I shall need to do is to ensure that the issues which have been raised in the last six months are properly addressed, and that I work to bring healing and reconciliation, and to build a really good level of trust across the Church and the communities the Church serves.”
Bishop Andrew John resigned after reports highlighted complaints of safeguarding concerns and “inappropriate behaviours” at Bangor Cathedral.
The Very Revd Ian Black, Dean of Newport welcomed the news of the new archbishop’s election on behalf of the Diocese of Monmouth.
“Cherry is the right person for this moment in the Church in Wales’ life. She has the skills and vision that we need to restore trust following some very public failings,” he said.
“She has brought stability to the Diocese of Monmouth, managing the change to ministry areas with clarity and purpose, showing deep care for the clergy and people. This foundation will be a good base as she leads the Province over the next few years.
“She has a deep faith, which is also open to those who take a different view to her, and this has impressed those people enormously.
“I look forward to supporting her as Dean of her Cathedral. One of our duties and pleasures here is to pray for the bishop every day and we will continue to do so gladly.”
In her biography, Ms Vann was described as having "a passion for justice and reconciliation".
The "talented" pianist is also an associate of the Royal College of Music and a graduate of the Royal Schools of Music, and lives with her civil partner Wendy and their two dogs.
She has also held senior positions in the governance of the Church of England, including as a member of the Archbishops' Pastoral Advisory Group which has provided resources for churches to help them offer a genuine welcome to LGBTQ+ people.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.