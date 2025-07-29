MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council’s Trading Standards has issued a warning to retailers and consumers in Monmouthshire regarding the sale of counterfeit “Labubu by Pop Mart” toys.
Many of the fake products removed from sale are poorly constructed, with eyes, hands and feet which break off easily, and poor-quality stitching. In addition, some of the products do not carry the legally required safety labelling, such as the CE or UKCA mark, or the name and address of a supplier based in the UK.
Consumers who may possess any toys of this nature are being asked to check that they are genuine and safe, and only buy from reputable suppliers.
Retailers are advised to ensure that the toys they sell comply with safety regulations. Guidance on toy safety requirements can be found on the Business Companion website.
If any retailers have uncertainty about the compliance of the toys, it is strongly recommended to remove them from sale and consult with the supplier. Genuine Pop Mart Labubu toys are exclusively marketed and sold by Pop Mart.
Retailers are also urged to exercise due diligence when dealing with cold callers offering toys, food, soft drinks, or other commodities. It is essential to verify the legitimacy of the business before accepting any goods.
Failure to comply with these guidelines and selling counterfeit or unsafe toys which cause injury may result in criminal and civil action against the retailer.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles , said:
“This is a prime example of where the latest trend has been quickly adapted by criminals, flooding the market with cheap, unsafe copy products. These put the most precious and youngest of us at significant risk. Please don’t think you’re getting a bargain and report any seen on sale to Trading Standards.”
