There couldn’t have been many people in Usk that didn’t hear music pouring out of the garden of Number 49 on Friday night, as band members from the supergroup, Asia, brought an eclectic mix to town in aid of a charity founded by the late frontman of The Alarm, Mike Peters.
Geoff Downes and Harry Whitley found the gap between tour dates to bring their medley to the garden of the independent venue with proceeds going to the Love Hope Strength Foundation, which specialises in supporting people who are affected by cancer.
The charity operates in the UK, USA and Australia, but the Welsh connection was one that was particularly important to both musicians.
“I think the Wales connection is quite important,” said Downes.
“I met Mike Peters last year and he sadly passed away a couple of months ago and he built up a huge following from this charity, going on walks all over the world. For him it was an incredible thing to do because he had cancer for the 35 years, and he was able to specialise in supporting other people going through similar experiences.”
“I know Mike hailed from North Wales, as does Harry here, but it is nice to be able to do these things to bring people together and raise some money for the charity.”
The total amount raised for the charity was £2,234, a sum which will undoubtedly go a long way to supporting the work of the foundation and reinforce the impact that this community has when it gets together for good causes.
The occasion is being hailed as a great success with audience members having travelled from London and even further to be in Usk on the night.
The keyboardist, who was a part of the Buggles when they released their hit, ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’, lives in Raglan and the Asia vocalist, Harry, is a frequent visitor with both saying they appreciated the chance to use a local gig to put the proceeds to good use.
“Whenever we’re rehearsing for a tour I usually stay in Usk,” he said.
“We usually rehearse just up the road from here and it’s a lovely part of the world, so coming here to raise some cash for charity while having a nice time is amazing.”
As far as the gig itself went, the duo incorporated several classic rock covers into their set for the audience to enjoy while they sipped and nibbled their way through the evening.
It was a slight move away from their usual list of hits from the band, Asia, as the tones of The Animals, The Eagles and even Tom Jones serenaded the town as the sun began to set.
“We are going with classic favourites as the theme for tonight’s list,” they confirmed before walking out.
“We’ve doing lots of Asia stuff lately so it is refreshing to come out here and hopefully do something a little bit different with a really good crowd.”
