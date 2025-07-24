Dan Thomas is a freelance project and events manager from the town, and has joined forces with Gilwern publican, Lee Hammond, to reimagine how church spaces can serve their community.
The festival is going to be held at the town’s St Mary’s Priory Church, and aims to unite the region’s best pizza chefs including Niche Pizza and Maggie and Mo’s and a VIP marquee with exclusive access to a Tiny Rebel bar.
To book a VIP session visit order.storekit.com/welsh-pizza-festival/menu.
The duo said that much of the motivation behind the festival stems from the fact that Wales is often overlooked by critics further afield.
“I’ve been trying to get into pizza festivals in London for years, [but there wasn’t] even a reply,” said Lee.
“It’s like Wales doesn’t exist on a map, so I did what any stubborn Welsh puzza maker would do and started my own.”
“Having moved back home to Wales three years ago, I’m passionate about delivering distinctive events to the local community that can be enjoyed on your doorstep,” Dan told us.
The town’s popularity with food lovers from around the world continues to soar, and holding the event on the same weekend as the Abergavenny Food Festival could prove to be a popular hit with punters, with visitor numbers set to skyrocket during the second half of September.
But this corner of the town will be free to access for all, with festival-goers destined for all that Abergavenny has to offer on the weekend welcome on both Saturday September 20th until 10pm, and 6pm on Sunday September 21st.
In addition to pizza, the Tithe Community Wellbeing Cafe will be offering tea, coffee and desserts on both days in a welcoming and inclusive space where community members promote physical and mental wellbeing.
Reimagining churches not just as places of worship, but as places of belonging, joy, and shared experiences is a unique approach to remoulding them as cornerstones of the community, but one that the church itself is backing to reaffirm its presence.
“We are delighted to be in partnership with Dan and Lee,” they said.
“We look forward to a bright and exciting future of events, supporting local and regional businesses.”
St Mary's will be running various activities across both days of the festival, including their traditional pop-up café serving cream teas, tours of its amazing monuments and art, a children’s area, worship, and music as well as a quiet corner to get away from it all.
Made in Monmouthshire, a non-for-profit group created for and by talented and expert artists, makers and creators, will also be located on site in the Priory Centre too.
The festival is sponsored by Storekit, providing their payment platform to manage orders and payments, simplifying the ordering process for traders and our customers, and Gozney, creators of pioneering pizza ovens.
