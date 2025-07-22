Two members of the celebrity guest lineup for this year’s Abergavenny Food Festival could be in line to become the new hosts of Masterchef.
Former host, Greg Wallace, was sacked by the BBC following an investigation into claims made against the presenter about groping, touching and inappropriate language.
Meanwhile, John Torode also had a complaint upheld against him which claimed he had used racist language at a season filming wrap party, although he denies having ever used the N word.
But this week it has emerged that Saturday Kitchen presenter, Matt Tebutt, is a strong favourite to be a part of a new duo to host Masterchef in a new guise and could potentially be joined by Great British Menu Host, Andi Oliver.
Sources told The Sun newspaper that the BBC see both presenters as good fits for the role.
“The BBC are keen to bring Andi Oliver on board too. She has been so popular as host of the Great British Menu.”
Tebutt, 51, lives locally in Llantilio Crosenny, and will be hot-footing it from the Saturday Kitchen studio in London back to Abergavenny on Saturday September 20 to bring the curtain down on the Food Festival demo programme in the Market Hall alongside wine guru, Olly Smith.
Meanwhile Oliver, 62, will be in the Borough Theatre on the same day as she speaks to food writer, Gurdeep Loyal, about her adventures in culinary circles all around the world.
With some outlets suggesting the local TV chef is ‘all-but’ confirmed to be lined up for one of the presenter slots and Andi Oliver odds-on favourite to be co-host, the duo’s presence, although not on the same stage, could draw even more attention to the ‘Gateway to Wales’.
