A travel mishap which saw a group of friends end up in Abergavenny has been transformed into a heartwarming tale of kindness and customer service.
“We didn’t realise we were on the wrong train until we were all the way at Abergavenny,” she shared, surprised by the detour on her journey to Severn Tunnel Junction.
Having boarded at Cardiff Central, the group of friends had no idea they had boarded a train bound for Manchester.
“We had to scramble to change trains, with only two minutes spare. I was literally running and ended up cutting my toe in the chaos!”
At this point, Jamie Harrison stepped in, not only personally bandaging Stephanie’s injured foot but showing care and professionalism in the process.
The viral post has been inundated with messages of support and praise for Jamie, with people praising him for going the extra mile.
Transport for Wales has since picked up the story on their own social media channels and praised Jamie for upholding the high standards of their staff and passed on their gratitude to him directly.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.