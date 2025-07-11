Instead, classified as A1 medical fitness, he spent time in training and holding battalions before entering the first cohort of the 6th Brigade when it was set up on 24th October 1941. This was in Harrow-on-the Hill then in Middlesex, and itself became a holding battalion. Years later, when my father’s job took him from Neath to Acton in West London, we lived in Eastcote in Middlesex where it appeared that John had been billeted, and where he probably frequented the Clay Pigeon Pub, which my sister and I passed daily on our way to Field End Primary school. I didn’t realise at the time, but now I think going there was something of a spiritual reunion for my mother with her only brother.