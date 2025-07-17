Green Flag awards have been handed to four locations in Abergavenny in recognition of their environmentalism and work to keep the community a welcoming environment.
The Green Flag Award is described as the benchmark for parks and green spaces in the UK and beyond, with the idea being that wherever you see a Green Flag, visitors know you’re visiting an exceptional place with the highest standards.
The Laurie Jones Community Orchard, Bailey Park and Mardy Park were named as community winners of the Green Flag Award while Castle Meadows was named as an overall winner.
“We're thrilled to announce that multiple voluntary groups across our town have achieved the Green Flag status again this year,” said Abergavenny Town Council in a statement.
“Despite facing challenges like plant theft and vandalism, our resilient volunteers have shown incredible dedication”
The Green Flag Community Award is for community managed spaces such as allotments, woodlands and community gardens. While the Green Flag award can be won by any green space ranging from urban parks to large country parks.
The scheme in Wales is run with support from Welsh Government, with the impact of a healthy environment on the local community being stressed by Keep Wales Tidy, which runs it on behalf of the government.
Other nearby sites Green Flag status include Garn Lakes in Blaenavon and Parc Nant y Waun in Brynmawr, as well as the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal site in Gilwern.
