We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series takes applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them into glorious colour.

If you have a picture you’d like to see featured please email it to [email protected]

BEFORE Jeremy Clarkson declared war on cyclists and began blaming all the evils of the world on the two-wheeled, lycra-clad fiends. And before the likes of Greta Thunberg blamed the unassuming Nissa Micra owner for destroying her future, there was a place in Monmouth where a soul could quite happily admit they liked both cars and bikes without fear of reappraisals. It was called Fred Bevington and he was both a motor and cycle mechanic. ( Monmouth Museum )

ALTHOUGH the phrases “Amateur night at the big top” and “Too many clowns and not enough circuses” spring to mind when one’s thoughts turn to the current government, it’s worth remembering that way back in the 1990s a former Conservative Prime Minister ran away from the circus to become a politician. His name was John Major and we only mention it because his parents, who were British music hall and circus performers lived for a short time in Monmouth’s Agincourt Square in the property above estate agents Coles Kanpp &. Kennedy,. Here it is pictured in all its early eighties glory. ( Tindle News )