This means every 16 year old in the UK will be able to vote in the general election.
In Scotland and Wales the voting age was 16 but since July 17 the voting has been changed to 16 now across all of the UK.
The voting age in the UK has been officially lowered to 16 in preparation for the upcoming general election, aligning the age requirement across all nations.
This means every 16 year old in the UK will be able to vote in the general election.
In Scotland and Wales the voting age was 16 but since July 17 the voting has been changed to 16 now across all of the UK.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.