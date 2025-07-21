A second round of road closures affecting Crickhowell Bridge, as well as Legar and Hillside Road into Llangattock, will be closed tomorrow morning with significant disruption expected.
The closure is being enforced between 6am and 1pm tomorrow, Tuesday July 22, in order for surface dressing to take place. Emergency services access and access to properties within the restriction provision will be maintained by the maintenance team.
The official diversion means traffic will have to drive back into Abergavenny via Llangynidr during the morning rush hour and back up the other side of the River Usk via the A477 or A40, depending on the direction of travel.
Some motorists are already warning that back lanes elsewhere will become blocked, with commuters advised to plan ahead for tomorrow morning.
Comments
