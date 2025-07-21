A Grade I listed medieval farm house near Abergavenny is to open to the public for just three days this weekend, with members of the public presented with the rare opportunity to explore the historic building.
Llwyn Celyn is usually occupied by holiday guests, but for just two weekends in the whole of 2025, the public will be able to explore the site and meet the Landmark Trust, who now care for it.
What’s more is that entry to the site is free, which will be useful for the first full week of the summer holidays.
The weekend features creative writing activities and information on the remarkable story of the building’s rescue, with a free Creative House Tour at 11am on Saturday July 26 and a Writing for Wellbeing workshop with the poet, Clare E Potter. Tickets for the latter event will cost £6.13 via eventbrite.co.uk.
Pre-booking any visit is also preferred via landmarktrust.org.uk but is not essential.
The restoration of Llwyn Celyn was carried out by the Landmark Trust, a leading UK building conservation charity dedicated to saving historic places. This particular project was featured on the Channel 4 series, Historic House Rescue.
The house was built in 1420 on the lands of the Llanthony Priory and is a very rare survival from a period close to the destruction caused by Owain Glyn Dŵr’s Rising against the English Crown. Possibly a prior’s house, Llwyn Celyn is rich in rare medieval features and has barely changed since around 1690.
Llwyn Celyn is just a 15-minute drive from Abergavenny, with accessible parking on site and general parking in a field next door.
Dogs are also welcome, with families welcome to explore the rich history of the old farmhouse and refreshments available.
