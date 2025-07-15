Haberdashers’ Monmouth School are welcoming the new facility of the Eddie Butler Performance Centre, a high performance fitness and training facility named in memory of former student, Welsh rugby international and sporting commentator, Eddie Butler.
The centre will serve both students and the local community, with limited public memberships available and three upcoming open events this July.
This was named in honour of the late Eddie Butler, an alumnus of the school whose legacy in sport and broadcasting touched so many, the centre will offer state-if-the-art training facilities to the local community at designated times during the week and weekend.
From elite-standard strength and conditioning equipment to a wide range of cardiovascular machines, the Eddie Butler Centre is designed for those interested in health, fitness and performance.
The centre includes a performance room with high-quality lifting racks, dumbbells and machines to support strength development, alongside a functional room packed with top-to-the-range cardio equipment, including concept2 ski, row and bike ergs, Wattbikes, curve treadmills and Keiser spin bikes.
Ahead of its opening to members on Monday August 4, the centre will host three open events for anyone interested in viewing the facilities and discussing membership options.
The opening days are: Wednesday July 16, 5pm-8pm, Saturday July 19, 12pm-4pm and Wednesday July 23, 5pm-8pm.
The centre has already attracted attention of professional teams, with Dragons rugby booking a pe-season training camp at the site.
There are limited memberships available to ensure a quality experience and early registration is encouraged.
Tessa Norgrove, Bursar at Haberdasher’s Monmouth School, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the Eddie Butler Centre. It’s facility that reflects both our commitment sporting excellence and our desire to support the health and wellbeing of the wider community. We can’t wait to welcome members through the doors.”
