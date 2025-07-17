A Crickhowell-based butchers has celebrated recent success at the inaugural British Butchery Awards.
F.E. Richards from Crickhowell were the winners of the Best Small Butchery Business in Wales Award.
F.E. Richards of Crickhowell are located on the town’s high street and co-owner, Lee Naylor, has been in the butchers business since he left school aged 16.
They specialise in dry-aged beef at their recently refurbished shop, but also offer lamb, pork, chicken and poultry products, as well as sausages, oven-ready dishes, sauces, rubs, and seasonal game. The butchery team in their High Street shop have well over 100 years of experience between them. The team’s core message and aim is to provide the very best quality products at the very best prices for their customers.
F.E. Richards also provide many local restaurants with their produce.
Lee Naylor and Charlene took over the butchers in 2014 and after gaining local recognition, are now attracting customers nationwide, with awards like this helping to raise their profile even more.
Mark Hughes, head of Cambrian Training Company’s food and drink manufacturing business unit, presented the Wales butchery awards.
The Wales categories were sponsored by Cambrian Training Company, a leading Welsh work-based learning provider delivering butchery, food and drink manufacturing, hospitality and management apprenticeships.
“We were privileged to sponsor the Wales categories at the inaugural British Butchery Awards and delighted to see Welsh butchers being recognised for their skilled craft,” he said.
“It is particularly pleasing to note that we deliver apprenticeships to all but one of the finalists, which we hope has contributed to their success. Our congratulations go to all the finalists, but especially to Farmers Pantry Butchers and F.E. Richards for their awards.”
Farmers Pantry Butchers from Llantwit Major won the Best Large Butchery Business in Wales Award.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.