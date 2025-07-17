They specialise in dry-aged beef at their recently refurbished shop, but also offer lamb, pork, chicken and poultry products, as well as sausages, oven-ready dishes, sauces, rubs, and seasonal game. The butchery team in their High Street shop have well over 100 years of experience between them. The team’s core message and aim is to provide the very best quality products at the very best prices for their customers.