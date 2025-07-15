Wales has broken its own record for the number of Green Flags flying at green spaces following Keep Wales Tidy’s announcement of Green Flag and Green Flag Community Awarded spaces for 2025/26.
The 315 sites include parks, university campuses, community woodlands, cemeteries, allotments and housing estates with Monmouthshire picking up six Green Flag Awards and 12 Green Flag Community Awards
The Green Flag Award, delivered in Wales by Keep Wales Tidy, aims to connect people with the very best parks and green spaces. The awards benchmark parks and green spaces, so visitors know wherever there is a Green Flag, they’re visiting an exceptional place with the highest standards.
Among the local awards are those for the Mon Brecon Canal, Castle Meadows in Abergavenny and Llandegfedd Lake, with community awards for Bailey Park, Busy Bees Garden Crucorney Allotments, Goytre Community Garden, Incredible Edible Usk, Laurie Jones Community Orchard and Mardy Park
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: "I am very proud that Wales continues to lead the world in community-awarded green flag sites.
“Our local green spaces play a vital role in connecting us to nature, supporting biodiversity and providing opportunities for healthy recreation, and it is particularly pleasing to see people not only using these spaces but also actively helping to maintain and improve them.
“The standards required to achieve Green Flag status are exceptionally high, so I'm very delighted to see so many diverse sites and organisations achieving this prestigious recognition and want to congratulate everyone involved for providing outstanding facilities that benefit both local communities and visitors alike."
Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive said: “We’re delighted to see 315 green spaces across Wales awarded Green Flag and Green Flag Community status this year - a real testament to the hard work and dedication of those who care for these special places.
