GREEN Man goers who attended the Babbling Tongues tent at this year’s festival to hear Charlotte Church chat with Huw Stephens about her wellness retreat, The Dreaming, were treated to a spontaneous sing-along by the Cardiff songbird.
Leading the crowd in a hypnotic chant, Church reminded the punters in the tent why she was once universally regarded as having the voice of an angel.
Channeling her inner Freddie Mercury, Church showcased her impressive vocal range as she soared and shrieked her way to rarefied heights.
And where Charlotte led, the crowd followed…….
