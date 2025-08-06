TRIBUTES have been paid to a festival founder who passed away just days after his wedding, following a two-month battle with cancer.
Forty-nine year-old Stu Housley founded the Big Love festival in Usk, which took place at Cwm Cayo Farm between July 17-20 and hosted more than 130 live acts and DJs.
Stu was able to marry his partner, Jo, in a ceremony organised within just five days but passed away on July 28.
He was diagnosed with angiosarcoma in early July after becoming unwell in May, with festival organisers saying he had never paid a penny to himself for his work.
“We are devastated to have to announce the death of Stu Housley, one of Big Love’s two founders and the festival’s joint director,” they said.
“He never paid himself a penny, and was motivated by his love of music, bringing people together and putting on a damn good party.”
Although Stu loved the challenge of hosting a festival, and could turn his hand to almost any of the logistics, he was always ambitious when it came to making the festival even more spectacular.
But it was his kindness and generosity which made him the man he will be remembered as, said his festival colleagues.
“What really stood out about Stu, even more than his technical ability, was his kindness and generosity. He always went far out of his way to help anyone he knew in need, giving his time, advice and practical skills without hesitation,” they said.
“This kind and caring nature meant he had an incredible array of friends, of all ages and backgrounds, and bringing them together gave him so much pleasure.”
The post continues to read that Stu had spent much of the last two months in hospital, and that hosting the festival without him to guide things was very difficult, but that he thankfully made it to Big Love this year to see his creation come to life.
Having carefully considered the next steps, the Big Love Festival is set to continue and tickets are already on sale for 2026.
“Stu truly was irreplaceable, at the core of the festival, so it’s hard to contemplate continuing Big Love without him,” the organisers said.
“However, after discussing things with him and his wife, we know he wanted the festival to continue and flourish. For that reason, after careful consideration, we have decided to go ahead with the launch of tickets for Big Love 2026 this week.
“We are heartbroken that Stu won’t be there to celebrate ten years of Big Love next year, but we know that his wife and young daughter will be, to enjoy the fruits of his hard work.
“We can’t think of a better tribute to Stu than to bring thousands of people together to share their love of music, arts and friendship.”
“Stu’s passing has left a massive hole in our hearts, but he’s left an incredible legacy.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.