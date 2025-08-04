Members of the community are invited to join the next meeting of the Abergavenny Folk, Blues and County Music Club
The Abergavenny Folk , Blues and Country Music Club next meeting is on Tuesday 12th August at The Hen and Chicks (Chickens) in Abergavenny.
Monthly meetings will continue on the 2nd Tuesday of every month
Starting at 8pm, the evenings consist of purely acoustic music but this will be both traditional and contemporary. Everyone is welcome and there is no need to be able to play an instrument, so long as members are willing to join in the fun and be entertained by a wide choice of music and verse, performed by excellent strummers, fiddlers, pickers, pluckers and poets!
