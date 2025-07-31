IT won’t be long now until the stately splendour and rolling lawns of Glanusk Estate are transformed once again by the sights, sounds and smells of the Green Man Festival.
For all its success, the Green Man, unlike many of its counterparts, has resisted the deadly lures of complete and crass commercialisation.
Like an ancient, gnarled, and twisted oak, the festival remains a little bit ragged, a little bit frayed at the edges, but with a whole lot of vintage, and an elusive sense of uniqueness which, fortunately for us, has branched out and taken root in our very own little corner of Wales.
Here's a few pics from festivals gone by to get you geared up for this year's event!
