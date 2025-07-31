IT won’t be long now until the stately splendour and rolling lawns of Glanusk Estate are transformed once again by the sights, sounds and smells of the Green Man Festival.

For all its success, the Green Man, unlike many of its counterparts, has resisted the deadly lures of complete and crass commercialisation.

Like an ancient, gnarled, and twisted oak, the festival remains a little bit ragged, a little bit frayed at the edges, but with a whole lot of vintage, and an elusive sense of uniqueness which, fortunately for us, has branched out and taken root in our very own little corner of Wales.

Here's a few pics from festivals gone by to get you geared up for this year's event!

Mountain Stage
PJ Harvey on the Mountain Stage (Pooneh Ghana)
Babbling Tongues
Irvine Welsh in the Babbling Tongues tent (Max Miechowski)
Babbling Tongues
Charlotte Church in the Babbling Tongues tent (Olivia Williams )
Far Out
Julian Cope in the Far Out Tent (Olivia Williams )
Mountain Stage
Michale Kiwanuka on the Mountain Stage (Olivia Williams)
Mountain Stage
Ryan Adams on the Mountain Stage (Pooneh Ghana)
Jarvis Cocker
Jarvis Cocker on the decks! ( Patrick Gunning )
Green Man
Chilling in the late Summer’s sun! (Max Miechowski)
The Sleaford Mods in the Far Out tent
The Sleaford Mods in the Far Out tent (Pooneh Ghana)
Green Man stage
All the world’s a stage! (Pari Thomas )
Green Man sunset
The sun sets on another Green Man (Tindle News )