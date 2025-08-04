A Gala Concert for the finalists in this year’s Abergavenny Eisteddfod was held at the Methodist Church on Saturday, July 5. It brought competitors from across South Wales, and this year the chapel was brimming.
Rosemary Williams welcomed the audience, competitors and the Abergavenny Rotary representative, Julie Miles, to the evening.
Elin Maher presided and brought quite a touch of humour to the proceedings through her anecdotes and variation of language. The evening was conducted in Welsh and English.
The adjudicators were Fflur Wyn, Ross Leadbetter, Mrs Heulwen Roberts and Mr Robat Powell.
All musical performances were accompanied by Jeanette Massochi and Christopher Lovegrove.
The Abergavenny Eisteddfod is very grateful to all the people and businesses who donated towards the event, especially the Abergavenny Town Council and the Abergavenny Rotary Club.
It was pleasing to have so many positive remarks and it was wonderful to have so many competitors in the younger age range this year. Rosemary Williams also thanked the committee and volunteers who had helped stage the event.
Thank you to the Methodist Church for the use of their premises again and the team of pupils from Gwynllyw who took charge of the refreshments.
A special thanks to the adjudicators, pianists and host were given. The audience and all competitors gave a wonderful finale with the National Anthem.
The results were as follows
Unawd 11-18/Vocal Solo.
1. Phoebe Evan’s
2.Gwenan Dickenson
3.Kayla May Matthews.
Unawd/ Vocal Solo 19-25.
1.Ifan Thomas
2.Laura Preston.
Llefaru Unigol Agored/Solo Recitation.Open.
1.Maria Evans.
2.Anne Watkins.
3.Noni Pook /Huw Roberts.
Unawd Gymraeg (Agored)/ Welsh Solo (open).
1.Gwenan Dichenson
2.Laura Preston
3.RhianwenHallows.
Unawd Offerynnol Dan 18oed/ Instrumental under 18.
1. Gwenan Dickenson. Telyn.
2. Elis Dickenson. Ffidl.
3. Jessica Davies. Telyn.
Cân allan o Sioe Gerdd (Agored)/ Song from a Show. (Open)
1.Laura Preston
2.Phoeb Evan’s.
3.Rhianwen Hallows.
Unawd Offerynnol 19+/ Instrumental Solo 19+
1.Bonnie Scott. Telyn.
2.Ceri Holliwell. Ffliwt. 2. Izzy Hill .Telyn
Ensemble Lleisiol(Agored)/ Vocal Ensemble (Open)
1.Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw.
Grŵp Llefaru.(Agored)/ Group Recitation(Open)
1. Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw.
Cân Werin/ Folk Song
1.Ann Watkins.
2.Rhianwen Hallows.
3. Ann Fairhurst.
Unawd Canu Emyn/ Vocal Solo Hymn.
1.Marianne Powell
2.Huw Roberts.
3.Frank Milner.
Ensemble Offerynnol. Instrumental Ensemble.
1.Gwenan Dickenson a Jessica Davies.
Côr. Choir.
1. Spirit Choir.-Simon Oram.
Her Unawd. Champion Solo.
1.Simon Pratt.
2.Stefanie Harvey.
3.Rhianwen Hallows.
4.Marianne Powell and Ann Fairhurst(joint)
Llenyddiaeth /Literature.
Stori. /Story. ‘Where is Peace’
1.Jonny Small.
2. Gaenor Mai Jones.
3.Marian Nute.
Stori yn y Gymraeg/Welsh written Story.
1.Bethan Harrington.
2.Gaenor Mai Jones.
Barddoniaeth/Poetry. ‘Summertime’
1.Marian Nute.
2.Gaenor Jones.
3.Marian Nute.
Barddoniaeth /Poetry. ‘Gŵyl’
1.Trefor Huw Roberts.
2.Trefor Roberts.
3.Gaenor Mai Roberts.
Limerig/Limerick.
There once was a gardener from Wales….
1.Morag Sinton.
2. Bethan Harrington.
3.Mike Greenhough.
Limerig Cymraeg/Welsh Limerick. ‘Cawl'
1.Trefor Huw Roberts.
2.Trefor Huw Roberts.
3.Gaenor Mai Jones.
