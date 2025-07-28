BLAENAVON Town Council is proud to celebrate the outstanding contributions of its recently appointed Youth Representatives, Daniel Morse and Boyd Paynter, who have already made a significant impression in their new civic roles at two major events this month.
Daniel delivered a compelling presentation at Abergavenny Town Council’s recent Civic Event, receiving praise from a range of attendees who noted his passion, maturity, and knowledge. His confident and inspiring introduction to the role left a lasting impression on civic leaders and invited guests.
Commenting on Daniel’s impact, Councillor Annalisa Beavan said, “Daniel’s enthusiasm and maturity shone through in abundance. This is an outstanding start to his civic role and has captured the attention of many influential people. He has already proven to be a powerful ambassador for the youth of Blaenavon.”
Meanwhile, Boyd addressed the Torfaen County Borough Council (TCBC) Full Council Meeting on 22 July 2025 with a passionate, well-prepared presentation that focused on youth needs, democratic engagement, and the role of local councillors in shaping future communities. His speech highlighted Blaenavon Town Council’s role as a trailblazer in championing the voice of young people.
Chief Officer Kevin Warren praised Boyd’s address, stating, “Boyd delivered a powerful overview on democratic health, emphasising how local authorities must get this right for the sake of future generations. His reference to Blaenavon as a leader in youth voice was timely and significant.”
Both Youth Representatives have demonstrated outstanding commitment and independence in their early contributions, setting a high standard for the future of youth engagement in the town.
Mr. Warren added, “Daniel and Boyd have hit the ground running. Their work already shows the potential of what they can achieve in tandem. Alongside their mentors and with the full support of the Council, I am committed to ensuring they are empowered to grow, thrive, and deliver a meaningful vision for Blaenavon’s young people and our democratic future.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.