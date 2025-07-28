A mixed use building in Abergavenny town centre is on the market for offers over £150,000, with the average price of a house in the town costing more than double that.
According to the property website, Rightmove, the average price of a house in Abergavenny last year was £335,766, which is up 5 per cent on the previous year.
But now, the premises at 45 Cross Street is on the market for less than half of that sum.
It is currently home to Abergavenny Bargain Centre, but also comes with a fist floor flat extending to 488 square feet and is available with vacant possession.
The agent, John Goodwin, describes the building as an ideal opportunity.
“This versatile building includes ground and first floor commercial premises with excellent frontage on a main arterial route, complemented by a self contained residential flat to the first floor,” it says.
“It is an ideal opportunity for owner-occupiers looking to live and work in a town centre location, or investors and developers looking for a useful investment or project.”
