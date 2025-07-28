The trial of an Abergavenny councillor starts today, after being accused of harassing a girl on social media.
The trial was originally due to begin in March, but was delayed until now.
Kyle Eldridge, who represents the Park Ward on Abergavenny Town Council, will be in the dock when the first hearing of the trial begins at Newport Magistrates Court after the case was adjourned in June for the trial to take place.
Eldridge is accused of sending voice notes, Instagram messages and emails to a girl who cannot be named for legal reasons, between January 1st and April 30th last year.
The 28-year-old was eventually charged with harassment in February this year, but was suspended from the Abergavenny Town Council Labour Group as soon as the allegations came to light.
Although he remains a councillor, Eldridge has not attended a meeting since the charges against the councillor became public knowledge.
The councillor has already denied one charge of harassment before the trial begins.
