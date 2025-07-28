BLAENAVON Town Council is proud to announce the appointment of two new Youth Representatives marking a significant step forward in its commitment to youth engagement and inclusive local governance.
Following a competitive selection process, Daniel Morse, and Boyd Paynter both local young people, were selected for their passion, dedication, and community spirit.
Daniel and Boyd will serve in a non-voting advisory capacity, attending Council meetings and contributing to discussions on issues affecting young people in Blaenavon.
Daniel Morse said,"I feel really proud to have been selected as one of the two Youth Representatives of Blaenavon Town Council, and I really appreciate the opportunity that I have been given. I look forward to working hard alongside the Town Council to break down the barriers between young people and other generations in Blaenavon, and I'm excited to make positive change.
"My goal as a youth representative is to improve the public image of young people in our communities by proving that the wrongful actions of some do not define all of us."
Boyd Paynter added, "Youth representation is crucial to building a more inclusive and successful Town Council. I am so proud and privileged to be a part of that process, and I look forward to developing, building, and collaborating on ideas with the community!"
Mayor of Blaenavon, Cllr Lewis Evans, welcomed the appointments, stating, "Daniel and Boyd represent the very best of Blaenavon’s youth, thoughtful, driven, and committed to making a difference. Their voices will bring fresh perspectives to the Council and help us better understand and respond to the needs of younger residents. I look forward to collaborating with them and seeing the positive impact they will make."
The Youth Representative initiative is part of Blaenavon Town Council’s broader strategy to promote civic engagement, and to create genuine opportunities for leadership and participation in local democracy ensuring that all age groups have a say in shaping the future of the town.
