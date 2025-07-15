The Going Wild in Llangattock Lingoed Trust (GWILLT) has proudly unveiled a newly built bug hotel, based on the winning design of a local child. The hotel takes pride of place in the green space behind the ancient St Cadoc’s Church and the Hunters Moon Inn in Llangattock Lingoed. It is one of two winning designs with the second in the process of being created.
The bug hotel was designed by Ffion, from Cross Ash School, and built by local GWILLT volunteers to bring the insect-friendly design to life using recycled and natural materials. Together, they have created a beautiful and functional refuge for bees, beetles, and other pollinators - part of a growing patchwork of wild habitats within the rural Monmouthshire village.
This project marks more than just a win for local wildlife. It is a key step in an ongoing effort to revitalise the grounds of St Cadoc’s Church, one of Monmouthshire’s most historic and cherished landmarks. Once underused and almost impassible, the area behind the church is being transformed into a welcoming, wildlife-rich space, connecting heritage, nature, and community purpose.
"I wanted to make a bug hotel because bugs and hedgehogs are small but so important," said Ffion. "I hope lots of them come to live here and help make more flowers.”
The ceremony was attended by Ffion and her proud family, with local volunteers on hand to cut the ribbon. Their combined efforts captured the spirit of what GWILLT hopes to foster: a shared sense of care, creativity, and responsibility for local spaces.
The reimagined garden behind the church is already blooming with wildflowers, with plans underway for further planting, seating, and wildlife-friendly features. GWILLT hopes it will become a peaceful, living space for reflection, learning, and community gathering and an attraction for tourists.
GWILLT will be hosting a Village Fun Day from 2pm on Sunday, August 3 at Llangattock Lingoed
