VOTERS will head to the polls this week in the first of a string of local community council elections in which Reform UK is standing candidates.
Though town and community councils are run on a non-partisan basis candidates can stand under party political banners and Reform UK is contesting all four elections to community councils across Monmouthshire.
The Conservatives are the only other parties fielding candidates with all four described as ‘Local Conservatives’.
The first of the four elections, which is to Caerwent Community Council, takes place this Thursday, July 17 while in the following weeks there are elections to Monmouth Town Council, Portskewett Community Council and Goetre Community Council.
Polls will open from 7am to 10pm and all registered voters, aged 16 and over, are eligible to vote.
Caerwent Community Council, Caerwent ward election Thursday, July 17
SAVILLE Edward William Local Conservatives
WRIGHT James David Reform UK
Monmouth Town Council Wyesham ward election Thursday, July 24
JENKINS-JONES Independent
KAVANAGH Robert James Andrew Reform UK
TURNER Xavier John Pierre Local Conservatives
Portskewett Community Council, Leechpool ward election Thursday, July 31
CRAWLEY Thomas Kenneth Reform UK
Goetre Community Council, Goytre ward election Thursday, August 7
BUTLER Andrew Michael Local Conservatives
PARRY Neil James
STEVENS Martin John Reform UK
WILLCOX Maureen Catherine
