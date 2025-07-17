Allan brings with him a plethora of skills and attributes to his new role. He is greatly invested in Usk Town and its community, already volunteering for local initiatives and Usk Town organisations.
As a former School Governor and Departmental Head, Allan is experienced in leading projects, dealing with differing opinions and making unbiased decisions.
Usk Town Council welcome Allan and looks forward to working with him.
“After finishing my degree at Bath University I taught Mathematics for 29 years. On retirement I wanted to broaden my experiences.”
“For many years I volunteered in Tredegar House.”
“Since moving to Usk, I am now volunteering at the Rural Life Museum. Also, I assist with Usk in Bloom and Usk show.”
“I am also on the committee of Gwent Bridge Academy.”
“Usk is a wonderful place to live. Joining the Town Council will hopefully allow me to play a part in its continued development,” said Allan Snelgrove.
