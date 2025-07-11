Plans for an active travel route stretching from Usk to Pontypool have been shown to the Welsh Government in a bid to provide a safe walking and cycling route to connect people to schools and businesses.
The introduction of the route has been called for by campaigners for some time now, with Transport for Wales currently assessing the feasibility of the proposition.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Ken Skates MS, met those involved with the Usk Trail Access Group during a visit to Usk on Thursday.
The Cabinet Secretary discussed the ambitious plans with the likes of Natasha Asghar MS, Welsh Conservative Monmouthshire County Councillor for Usk Tony Kear, Cllr Meirion Howells, Catherine Fookes MP, and Torfaen Council leader Anthony Hunt.
Ms Asghar welcomed Mr Skates’ visit to see the proposals in person.
“I am delighted that the Cabinet Secretary was able to visit Usk, see part of the proposed route, and meet with some of the people pushing hard to turn this into a reality,” she said.
“This project, which has been long in the making, would bring tremendous benefits to the area connecting people with jobs, school, businesses, as well as providing a stunning leisure trail.”
“Going forward, I will continue to work with all those involved in this project to get things moving.”
Not only would the project provide a safe walking and cycling route, but it would also connect people to schools and businesses.
The project, which has been in the making for around a decade, is currently being looked at by Transport for Wales. ]
The Cabinet Secretary was very enthusiastic and supportive of the proposals, which have had a strong buy-in from the local community.
She said active travel, when implemented in the right location and with the public on board, works well – and this project is an example of that.
Cllr Tony Kear added, “I was really pleased to welcome Cabinet Secretary for Transport Ken Skates MS to see first-hand a project that’s been in the making since 2008 and runs right through the heart of my ward.”
“This unique proposal offers a much-needed opportunity for an East-West link connecting Usk to New Inn and beyond—bringing together travel plans for Usk Primary School and key sites like County Hall, Coleg Gwent, BAE Systems, Little Mill, and surrounding communities.”
“This link would improve walking and cycling access, support local tourism, boost the regeneration of Usk town, and promote safer, greener travel for everyone.”
“I was also pleased that the Cabinet Secretary acknowledged the urgent issue of the deteriorating former railway tunnel—something raised directly by Usk Castle owner Henry Humphreys. A potential collapse of the tunnel could have serious consequences for this scheme, and it’s vital that it’s addressed as part of the bigger picture.”
“We’re hopeful that Ken, working with Natasha Asghar MS, Torfaen Council leader Cllr Anthony Hunt, and others, can help build the momentum to bring the right people together and ensure this project is made shelf-ready for the next round of funding opportunities.”
