There are limited spaces still available on Lake Legends activity days – a school holiday club designed to keep children active and engaged throughout the summer break. Taking place every Tuesday and Wednesday, with the option to include breakfast and lunch, these jam packed sessions offer a fantastic mix of land and water-based activities such as canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, axe-throwing, laser clay shooting, archery, woodland walks, and games. Parents can relax knowing their children are in safe hands with experienced and qualified instructors. From £50 per child.