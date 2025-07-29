Llandegfedd Lake will host its second open day of the year on Sunday 3 August from 9:30am to 4pm. The venue, known for its watersports facilities in a natural setting, will offer a range of land and water-based taster sessions. Each 30 minute activity is available for just £7.50.
Visitors will have the chance to try their hand at a variety of exciting activities, including canoeing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, sailing, archery, and even axe-throwing and laser clay shooting. Whether you're a complete beginner or just looking to try something new, the open day is designed to offer a safe, welcoming, and affordable way to explore the great outdoors.
James Griffith, Llandegfedd Lake Attraction Manager, stated that taster sessions will be available to give participants the opportunity to experience various activities. The intent is for these sessions to introduce people to new hobbies and encourage future participation.
With expert instructors on hand and all equipment provided, participants can enjoy their chosen activities with confidence. The event also offers a great chance to explore the wider site, sample the delicious menu in Lakeside Café or enjoy a lakeside picnic.
There are limited spaces still available on Lake Legends activity days – a school holiday club designed to keep children active and engaged throughout the summer break. Taking place every Tuesday and Wednesday, with the option to include breakfast and lunch, these jam packed sessions offer a fantastic mix of land and water-based activities such as canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, axe-throwing, laser clay shooting, archery, woodland walks, and games. Parents can relax knowing their children are in safe hands with experienced and qualified instructors. From £50 per child.
For young adventurers, Llandegfedd Lake is also offering a Youth Introduction to Windsurfing session on Wednesday 13 August. This two-hour taster session, priced at £40 per child, is perfect for beginners and requires no previous experience. Under the guidance of a qualified instructor, children will learn the basics of windsurfing in a safe and supportive environment – a fantastic way to build confidence and try something new on the water.
Llandegfedd Lake, located just north of Pontypool, is a hub for outdoor recreation and nature-based experiences. The site offers activities including paddle sports, fishing, walking trails, and wildlife watching, as well as a popular café and visitor centre.
